Solid waste survey results help county plan

By Meg Olson

A county-sponsored survey on the Point’s solid waste system drew a sturdy response and will help both the owner of Cando Recycling and Disposal and the county plan for the future. At the January 10 meeting of the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) Jeff Hegedus from the Whatcom County Health Department presented the results of the survey, which had 344 responses, though 31 of those were from one person. The results are available on the health department website at whatcomcounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/25142 and Hegedus will be back at the March PRCAC meeting to discuss what to do with the information after committee members and the public have a chance to review it.

In other PRCAC news the February 14 committee meeting will give a last look to the draft character plan before if heads to county planning staff for review.

“There have been some non-substantive edits this committee has made to the document over the last several months,” said PRCAC chair Joel Lantz. “The only substantive change was the desire of the committee to remove references to the West Coast Modern architectural style.” One bone of contention remains – whether or not the plan should apply to residential development in the commercial core. “We’ll vote on that at the February meeting.” Lantz predicted, before they send their recommendation to the county.

Lantz said the subcommittee that revised the character plan had submitted the draft for review over a year ago, giving the community time to weigh in. “There has been ample opportunity for people who want to comment on the character plan to do so,” Lantz said.

The draft revised character plan is available on the county website at whatcomcounty.us/documentcenter/view/18406. The existing character plan can be viewed at whatcomcounty.us/documentcenter/view/3789.