Point Roberts-based film now available on YouTube

Following the premiere of the final video in a trilogy of qigong/yoga dances by local teacher Nancy Herzberg, the pieces are now available on YouTube.

The performances were filmed at the three locations of the Sunsweep, a three-part transcontinental sculpture that draws a line along the US/Canada border, of which the western anchor point is located at Lighthouse Marine Park.

The new release, which premiered at the Compass Rose on January 15, was filmed at that location by local resident Don Pinckston and Tsawwassen resident Ronnie Novak. It is titled “La Femmina Divina” and Herzberg describes it as “a prayer in honor of the divine feminine in the spirit of Francis of Assisi.” It can be viewed at youtu.be/jdJ6CJrYxkY .

At Lake of the Woods, Minnesota, where the center keystone of the sculpture is located, Herzberg and her team filmed “Heart Mountain,” described as “a prayer to keep our hearts open and steady.” “In Flight: Extinction Dance” was filmed at the eastern anchor point of the sculpture, on Campobello Island, New Brunswick. These videos are also available on YouTube.