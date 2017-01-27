2016 Year in Review: Point Roberts Senior Center

By Armene Belless

People who visit Point Roberts often say they feel they have traveled 30 years back in time and truthfully most of the “natives” like it just that way.

You can feel that old-fashioned friendly vibe at our senior center. The pool players get things started around 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, followed by a excellent lunch at noon. Our membership has local residents and Canadian part-time residents not to mention a loyal and active contingent from our nextdoor neighbors in Tsawwassen. Our three computers with wifi are also available from about

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

In 2016 we enjoyed a successful fundraising day with our Point Roberts firefighters, a trip to Whistler and we are presently making plans for more fun, music and outings.

We used to have two to four tables of bridge players at 1 p.m. If you would like to help us start up the card games again, please let us know. Any age would be welcome and one need not be a member. Any other ideas? Please share them! You are officially invited to join us for lunch, pool, cards, puzzles, music and more. See you at the community center!