Cando lays out recycling rules

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has approved changes to Cando Recycling and Disposal’s tariff to make rules on the Point consistent with the other two garbage companies in the county and clean up the recycling stream.

Effective January 1, 2017, the revised tariff states that “if a recycling bin contains more than five percent contamination,” it will not be picked up. Cardboard needs to be flattened, cans rinsed and labels removed, bottles free of hazardous residues.

Company owner David Gellatly said they were also trying to get out information about how source-separated recycling needs

to work.

“It’s an education process,” he said. “I’m taking responsibility, me and my company, for not educating customers enough.”

Many respondents to the recent solid waste survey asked why a simpler program of comingled recycling couldn’t be put in place. “The problem is the costs go up,” Gellatly said. “I could save myself a lot of room and a lot of grief with comingled recyclables but the costs would go up significantly.”

Since first sending his customers new recycling guidelines, Gellatly said he has seen a notable improvement. “This last week the recycling was much cleaner,” he said. “It’s really an education thing.” The company plans to launch a website by the end of February to improve communication with customers and the community.

Sorting it all out!

The following is an outline of how to prepare your curbside recycling. Some recyclable materials require preparation before they can be picked up by Cando Recycling and Disposal. By following these instructions for each recyclable product below, you are insuring that your recyclable items are processed appropriately and safely. Items not outlined below are not collected at the curbside but may be dropped off at the Johnson Road transfer station.

Aluminum & tin cans (blue bin)

• Rinsed clean with paper labels removed.

• No aerosol cans.

Glass bottles and jars (red bin; not to

exceed 35 lbs.)

• All color glass is accepted.

• Lids/corks/tops removed.

• Rinsed clean.

• No light bulbs, mirrors, dishware or window glass.

• No broken glass for the safety of our personnel.

• Not in a 20-32 gallon garbage can for the safety of our personnel.

Mixed waste paper (white bin)

• Newspaper.

• Junk mail, Magazines catalogs, office paper and paper cartons. (cereal boxes must be flattened).

• No plastic coated paper, milk cartons or food packaging.

• No food on paper.

• Must be placed in a paper grocery bag or similar. (no plastic bags).

Plastic

• Bottles of any color.

• Milk jugs.

• Must be rinsed of all residues.

• All must be flattened and the lid reattached to save space.

• No plastic tubs, plastic bags, film plastics or oil/antifreeze bottles.

• Not in a plastic bag; use any reusable container not exceeding 32 gallons.

Corrugated cardboard

• Broken down and flattened (not stepped on) and bundled with tape or string.

• Must not exceed 2 ft x 3 ft x 1 ft.

• Large boxes must be cut down to size.

• No waxed cardboard.

• Must be set on ground next to recycle bin.