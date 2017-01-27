Fire destroys Shady Glen home

The intense fire completely destroyed the mobile home.

Photo by Pat Grubb

By Meg Olson

Numerous Point Roberts residents called 911 to report a column of smoke, leading firefighters to a mobile home in flames.

“It was a defensive fire from the beginning,” said fire chief Christopher Carleton. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:34 p.m. on January 17 and arrived at 281 Shady Glen Avenue within three minutes. Neighbors were able to confirm the owner, a seasonal resident who makes her home in Hawaii, was not in residence.

Carleton said the fire was contained on the property and 13 responding

firefighters with both engines focused on keeping it that way. “It was definitely impressive for people who had never seen a structure fire before, given the flames,” he said.

The fire was brought under control within half an hour, Carleton said, and crews cleared the scene by approximately 6:45 p.m. Investigators from the fire marshal’s office and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene and are investigating the cause of the fire.

The building was completely destroyed and a handmade boat being stored nearby was severely damaged. The Whatcom County Assessor’s Office put the value of the property at $51,000, with the structure worth $2,001.