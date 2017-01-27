New partnership to revamp golf course

By Meg Olson

Point Roberts Golf Course owner Kenji Nose has brought on board a new equity partner and they have ambitious plans to revitalize the golf course.

“We are planning to close for a while and completely upgrade,” said Jane Huang, whose partnership in the golf course became official on January 26.

Huang will bring an unspecified cash infusion and financial savvy to the golf course. A certified public accountant in the U.S., she also owns Richmond based HuoQuan Wealth Management Group Inc. She lives in Canada but owns a home in Point Roberts.

Nose said he had already brought back his full maintenance crew, most of whom had been laid off in late summer.

The cash-strapped golf course has been degrading without adequate irrigation and maintenance but with new equity and expertise Nose said it will be better than ever when they reopen in May. “Everything will be fixed up,” he said.