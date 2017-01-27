PRCAC’s final character plan review



Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee members, from left, Linda Hughes, Joel Lantz (chair), Ron Clark, David Gellatly and Keith Glading.

Photo Meg Olson

At their next meeting the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) will give a last look to the draft character plan before if heads to county planning staff for review.

“There have been some non-substantive edits this committee has made to the document over the last several months,” said PRCAC chair Joel Lantz at the committee’s January 10 meeting. “The only substantive change was the desire of the committee to remove references to the West Coast Modern architectural style.”

One bone of contention remains – whether or not the plan should apply to residential development in the commercial core. “We’ll vote on that at the February 14 meeting,” Lantz predicted, before sending their recommendation to the county.

Lantz said the subcommittee that revised the character plan had submitted the draft for review over a year ago, giving the community time to weigh in. “There has been ample opportunity for people who want to comment on the character plan to do so,” Lantz said. He added “the public is welcome to provide questions and/or comments, either in advance or during the meeting, concerning the proposed Draft Character Plan.”

The draft revised character plan is available on the county website at www.whatcomcounty.us/documentcenter/view/18406. The existing character plan can be viewed at www.whatcomcounty.us/documentcenter/view/3789.