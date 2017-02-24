Church News: March 2017

By Regina Gaudet

This year, March first marks the beginning of the season of Lent. In the Christian tradition, Lent is a season of inward reflection, prayer and sometimes fasting. In the early church, Lent was a time for new converts to receive Christian instruction, to pray and fast in preparation for their baptism on Easter Sunday.

The beginning of Lent is always a Wednesday, called Ash Wednesday. “Ash” refers to ancient Jewish and Middle Eastern practices of wearing sackcloth and rubbing one’s body with ashes as an act of penitence. During the Ash Wednesday service, Christians receive a sign of the cross on the forehead, traced in ashes. The time frame of Lent refers to the 40 days and nights Jesus spent in the wilderness from the time of his baptism by John until the beginning of his public ministry. According to Gospel accounts, Jesus was three times tempted by Satan to abandon his path of ministry in favor of immediate gratification, world domination and show-off miracles. His refusal of these temptations defined the true spirit of the Messiah, the humble, sacrificial teacher, healer and Savior.

In our times, Lent calls us to introspection, to spiritual discipline, self-denial, maybe even fasting. Whatever your spiritual path, this season invites you to reflect on the issues or life lessons that call to you in this moment in your life. Make a commitment to slow down, set aside time each day for quiet reflection or meditation. Consider if there is anything in your life you would like to “give up” in order to enrich yourself or more deeply love yourself. The season of Lent should not be seen as a time of deprivation. It is a gift, a time of the heart. Make it your own.

Here are our upcoming events for late February through March:

Friday, February 24, 2 p.m.: Celebration of Life. A memorial service for Bill May will be held at the South Delta Baptist Church.

Saturday, February 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Youth Philosopher’s Cafe. Join us for food and beverages, ambient music and lively conversation! For youth ages 15–20. No previous philosophy experienced required! (see above)

Sunday, February 26, 1–4 p.m.: Healing Touch with Gina Gaudet. There is a sign-up sheet on the door of the healing space, or you can contact Gina for an appointment: touchtoheal828@gmail.com.

Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m.: Ash Wednesday service

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.–noon: Drop-in card-crafting at the Trinity community room. Join us for tea, friendship, fellowship and card-making. Suggested donation $5.

Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m.: “The Power of Music” ABBA has been a force for tight harmonies, joyous rhythms and catchy lyrics. And the costumes! Come and be schooled in music for the joy of it!

Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m.: Trinity Community Lutheran Church Annual General Meeting. Celebrating the past year, planning for the future.

Note: Healing Touch for March will be announced at a future time

Looking ahead, Trinity’s 2017 concert series starts up on Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m. with the Bergamasca Recorders. Future concerts feature the Brenda Fedoruk Flute Choir; Point Roberts Winds with Allen Marter; and Laine Longton, cello.