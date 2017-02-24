Sunflower quilt to raise funds for Circle of Care

February 24, 2017
Rose Momsen, l., and Kandace Harper display the Sunflower Quilt to be raffled for Circle of Care. The fundraiser launches at the March 4 Fiber Fest at the Gulf Road community center.

  1. Point Roberts Fiber Fest - Seabright Farm Cottages June 1, 2017, 5:19 pm

    […] of local groups in addition to the local fiber artists. The Circle of Care group raffled off their sunflower quilt and sold food, the Friends of Point Roberts Library held a book sale and the Point Roberts Garden […]

