Traditional fiber arts return to springtime show

By Meg Olson

Fiber Fest is back, celebrating the Point’s long tradition of fiber and textile art.

On Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Gulf Road community center will be filled with artists sharing their expertise and selling their work.

“All the demonstrations will have places for people to get up close to the fiber artist,” said organizer Jessica McVey. “Most will be offering hands-on learning.” Demonstrations will be going all day, including hand quilting, paper and fabric collage, needle felting, loom weaving, tapestry weaving, knitting, crochet, embroidery and three-dimensional textured “landscapey surfaces.”

Some of the demonstrators will have items for sale and they will be joined by vendors selling knitted and sewn items.

The Point Roberts Quilters will have a small quilt show featuring at least 20 quilts during the event as well as several quilts under construction. A “new to you” table will offer quilters supplies and books. The quilters will auction off another of their all-original block puzzle-set quilts with a happy, summertime theme, to raise funds for the Circle of Care group.

“Overall, this is a community fun and interactive event but there will be lots for sale too,” McVey said.

Other groups are joining in the fun. The Friends of the Point Roberts Library will have a book sale, the Point Roberts Garden Club will host a seed exchange and Circle of Care will provide food for sale.