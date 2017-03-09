Drop in for art evenings

Local artists are coming together at the community center to create.

The drop-in art evenings, organized by Blue Heron Gallery owner Kitty Doyle, are “An informal gathering for people to do their own thing,” she said.

Adult and teenage artists of all skill levels are welcome, in any medium, and will bring their own supplies and ideas. “Even if we just sit and talk about art that’s good too,” Doyle said.

The first drop-in art evening is tonight, March 9, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gulf Road community center. There will be a snack break at 7 p.m.

Future art evenings are planned for March 16, April 13 and April 19 and will continue on the second and third Thursdays of the month. For more information, contact Doyle at 945-2747.