Church News: April 2017

By Gina Gaudet

Spring has arrived! And as the earth moves from death into life, we are invited to understand our lives from a death and rebirth perspective.

The long, dark and cold days of winter invite us into contemplation and self-reflection. We go underground, as it were, to root out the parts of our lives that we can put to rest because they no longer serve us. What beliefs, assumptions or attitudes have we allowed to die off so that a higher, brighter version of ourselves can be born? This process can often feel painful and lonely. For some it can feel devastating.

Yet, the story of Easter invites us to do this work with a measure of faith. When Jesus’ followers placed his body in the tomb on that dark afternoon, they could only hope that something good could come from the events of the previous days. Jesus had suggested that his death was not permanent, but how to believe in miracles when you are face to face with a tomb? St. Augustine once said, “Miracles are not contrary to nature but only contrary to what we know about nature.”

Death invites us to new life. This is the Easter story. It is the miracle that invites us to transcend what we see with the eyes of the body and embrace the visions of the soul.

Here is April at Trinity. Access our events calendar at pointrobertschurch.com for changes or updates. We also post changed information on Point Interface.

Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.: Breakfast bible study in the Social Hall. Jim Linde will be feeding bodies and souls, so come on down!

Saturday, April 1, 6:30 p.m.: Youth Philosopher’s Cafe in the Social Hall. Food and drink, ambient music and stimulating discussion, for youth aged 15–20.

Wednesday, April 5, 10:30–11:30 a.m.: Knee Club. Join a like-minded group in stretching and strengthening your knees. Please contact Shirley Cannon for further details.

Saturday, April 8, 8:30 a.m.: Breakfast bible study with Jim Linde.

Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m.: Bergamasca Recorders kick off the 2017 Trinity Chamber Series. Also featuring the Point Roberts Primary School recorder students.

Thursday, April 13, 6:30 p.m.: Maundy Thursday Seder Service will be held in the Social Hall at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Seder feast. Pastor Gina Gaudet presiding.

Friday, April 14, 1 p.m.: Good Friday service will be held in the sanctuary, Father Chuck Cannon presiding.

Saturday, April 15, 8:30 a.m.: Breakfast bible study

Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m.: Easter Sunday Service. He is Risen Indeed!

Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.: Earth Day at the community center. Trinity folk will provide soup as part of a potluck and celebration. Bring a side dish, and an instrument for the sharing circle.

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.: The Power of Music features the music of Kris Kristofferson, as presented on Austin City Limits in 1981.

Sunday, April 23, 1:30–4 p.m.: Healing Touch with Gina Gaudet. Sign up on the day of, or contact Gina directly at touchtoheal828@gmail.com to book a time. By donation.