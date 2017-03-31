Local golf course news

With rumors swirling, Jane Huang said she has not dissolved her partnership with Kenji Nose nor has she abandoned plans to improve the local golf course.

“We are still in the process” of refining the partnership and firming up plans for the golf course, she said.

Huang came on board in January, bringing a much-needed cash infusion and financial expertise to the struggling golf course. At that time she and Nose announced substantial improvements were in the offing. She said on March 27 she remains confident they can be open by May of this year.

In order for the golf course to have a successful season, some bills will need to be cleared up, including over $75,000 owed to the water district that will require repayment before it can draw irrigation water.

As of mid-March, local realtor Chris Hughes has the golf course listed for sale for $5.3 million.