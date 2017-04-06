County executive to speak at voters association AGM

For the fourth year in a row Whatcom County Executive Jack Louws will be the featured speaker at the annual general meeting of the Point Roberts Registered Voters’ Association.

The meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. at the Gulf Road Community Center.

Association president Joel Lantz said Whatcom County Council members were also invited to the event and Whatcom County Council member Barbara Brenner has confirmed she will attend. “I am expecting more council members to confirm over the next week or so,” he said.

The format will be similar to previous years, with county representatives speaking followed by an opportunity for questions. Lantz said there will also be a recap of the associations activities in 2016.

Tonight’s regular meeting of the association board has been canceled.