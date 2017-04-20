Dollars for Scholars kicks off 2017 fundraising drive

The Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars foundation is kicking off its 2017 fundraising drive to help local students continue their education past high school. With over 20 years since its inception, the organization has raised approximately $200,000 and awarded scholarships to 150 Point Roberts students.

Scholarships are not needs-based; all local students attending post-secondary institutions are eligible to apply. Applications are due May 14; applications may be completed online at pointroberts.dollarsforscholars.org.

The current board of directors are: Steve O’Neill, president; Fern Peltier, treasurer; Vicki Robertson, secretary; Pam Sarkissian and Brian Calder, directors.

To donate, send your check to:

Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars

PO Box 1354

Point Roberts, WA 98281

The foundation also has an account at Umpqua Bank which will accept donations. For more information, email pointrobertsdfs@gmail.com.