WCLS board of trustees gains a new member

By Stefanie Donahue

The Whatcom County Library System (WCLS) board of trustees appointed a new member during a regular meeting on March 28.

Erika Nuerenberg will join the now five-member board of trustees that serves to oversee WCLS budget and policy agenda. All members volunteer for the role and are appointed by Whatcom County Executive Jack Louws. Nuerenberg’s term expires January 31, 2022.

“I am a passionate user and advocate of the library system,” Nuerenberg said. “I am invested in ensuring that libraries remain an important public good and provide opportunities for diverse communities within Whatcom County to improve and value literacy.”

Outside of her commitment to the board, Nuerenberg is assistant director of the Whatcom County Health Department. She earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational studies and communication from Michigan State University and a master’s in public health from the University of Washington. She also serves on the board of Allied Arts of Whatcom County and the Washington State Association of Local Public Health Officials.

“Erika is well-versed in financial and strategic planning and oversight,” said WCLS executive director Christine Perkins. “Her work experience includes advocacy and community relations, human resources, facilitation and collaboration, and management.”

The WCLS Board of Trustees meets the third Tuesday of each month. To view a full schedule, visit http://bit.ly/2nJaofA.