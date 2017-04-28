Hip, hip, hooray for the Red, White and Blue!

The Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce has chosen “Red and White and Blue,” as the theme for this year’s Fourth of July parade. Whether you decorate your bike or your bus, their idea is to line Gulf Road with our national colors as the Point celebrates Independence Day.

The parade starts at noon at Kiniski’s Reef Tavern and ends at the foot of Tyee Drive by the marina. Participants can register up to or on the day of the parade.

Look for more information about the Fourth at pointrobertschamberofcommerce.com.