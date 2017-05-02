Church News May 2017

By Gina Gaudet and Bev Mar

The energy of our Easter Sunday Service – the energies of Christ’s love and its raising of our hearts – was almost overwhelming!

Father Chuck’s sermon took some sudden turns, revealing that the elements of Christ’s love and plans for us can have the effect of turning our “nos” to “yeses” in service to his plan and his people, just as Jesus surrendered his life to service.

The results changed people around him; they changed the world then and still are changing our word today.

For the regular members of our congregation, we were in the Presence as our church was filled with love and almost tripled our usual numbers. Choir and soloists sang, musicians played trumpet, piano, woodwinds and organ. We celebrated the baptism of a mother and child. Then we experienced a time of community, eating together, sharing a version of the loaves and fishes with food spilling over on tables.

Easter is about hope and transformation – changes in lives – and that was certainly our Easter experience, as we continue on our own awesome journey, as individuals and as a community. We hope that you too will experience Christ’s love and its effects. We are not perfect in ourselves, but our hopes grow as we are lifted out of our own perceptions, of our “nos” and open to “yeses” we have previously not considered possible. Wherever you find your heart leading you, may Christ walk with you.

We invite you to walk with us through the month of May.

Wednesdays, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Knee Club in the community room. Join a like-minded group for an hour of strengthening and stretching your knees. Contact Shirley Cannon for more information.

Saturdays, 8:30–10:30 a.m. Bible Breakfast in the community room. Host Jim Linde invites you to join him for breakfast and a continuing study of Ephesians.

Sunday, May 7, 1–3 p.m. Healing Touch with Pastor Gina Gaudet. Make time for yourself. Experience deep healing, relaxation and peace. There is always a sign-up sheet on the day of, or you can contact Gina directly at touchtoheal828@gmail.com to reserve a time slot.

Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. The Power of Music will feature a concert with renowned English tenor Russell Watson. Watson has performed internationally since 1998, and has cut seven albums, remarkably while recovering from a benign pituitary tumor which was removed in 2006 and recurred in 2007, causing a brain bleed. He continues to perform both classic and popular music. We will be enjoying a concert from New Zealand called “The Voice.” As always, delicious light refreshment will be provided.

Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m. The Point Roberts Winds, Flutopia Flute Choir, Allan Marter, tenor, and Margaret Behenna perform a Chamber Series Concert in the sanctuary. Reception following. Admission by donation.