Public hearing to be held on Character Plan changes

Whatcom County Council is reviewing proposed amendments to the Whatcom County Comprehensive Plan’s Point Roberts Subarea Plan. The amendments will remove the Point Roberts Character Plan from the subarea plan, and would amend Whatcom County Code 20.72, Point Roberts Special District, by incorporating the Character Plan’s development standards components as well as the architectural design guidelines.

County council will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendments on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham. The council agenda and more information on the proposal is on the website at whatcomcounty.us/1569/Regular-Meeting-Linked-Agenda.

Written comments may be e-mailed to council@co.whatcom.wa.us or submitted to:

Whatcom County Council

311 Grand Avenue

Suite 105

Bellingham, WA 98225