Time to file for open public offices

Point Roberts residents looking to seek public office will have plenty of opportunities to choose from this year. In the November election six local and one county-wide positions are open to registered U.S. voters living in Point Roberts.

Candidates wishing to file for office are encouraged to do so online, but can do so in person, by mail, email or fax during filing week, which runs from May 15 to 19.

Rud Browne, one of two at-large county council members, will be seeking re-election. The position is open to any Whatcom County registered voter.

At Whatcom County Fire District 5, commission chair Bill Meursing’s six-year position will be on the ballot. He has not indicated if he will run for re-election. Shannon Tomsen, however, has said she will not seek voter confirmation to her appointed position on the board this fall, leaving the two-year unexpired position up for grabs.

Point Roberts Water District commission chair Scott Hackleman’s six-year term on the board is up for election, and he plans to run to keep his seat.

Two four-year positions on the five-person parks district board will be on the ballot this fall. “We want to see lots of good candidates,” said commissioner Mary Edgley, who will not seek reelection. Commissioner Doug Shier has not stated whether he will run again or not.

Like the parks district, the cemetery district relies on elected commissioners to do all the work as well as make decisions about how the district is run. Longtime commissioner Ernie Loreen’s position was not filled in the last election and the district is hoping someone will step forward to fill it. Cemetery district commissioner Dan Bourks has said he will run again for his position.

At the hospital district, commissioner Robin Nault is looking to be reelected for another six year-term. Tomsen has indicated she will be challenging the incumbent.

For more filing information visit whatcomcounty.us/1891/File-for-Office.