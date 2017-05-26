Fire district looks to be November battleground

Despite a lot of openings on local elected boards and commissions the only contested races this November will be at the local fire district.

Judson Meraw has filed to run against incumbent fire commissioner Bill Meursing. “It’s time to get beyond present day conflicts and seek win/win relationships with all community organizations,” Meraw wrote in a release announcing his candidacy for the position.

Pat Harper and Donna Gillespie have filed to fill the position left vacant by appointed commissioner Shannon Tomsen, who declined to run to have her 2016 appointment approved by voters.

Despite a public announcement by Tomsen that she would file to run for a seat on the hospital district board, she failed to do so and commissioner Robin Nault will be running unopposed to serve another term.

Two vacancies opened up on the local parks district board when sitting commissioners Mary Edgley and Doug Shier decided not to run for reelection. Sonia Liu and Arthur Reber are running unopposed to fill their spots on the board.

Scott Hackleman, chair of the Point Roberts Water District board, is running unopposed for his third term.

At the Point Roberts cemetery district, commissioner Dan Bourks is also running again, unopposed.