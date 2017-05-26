Letters to the Editor: June 2017

The Editor:

A big thank you to the residents of Point Roberts, and the Point Roberts Garden Club members for a very successful plant sale held on Saturday, May 13.

The Point Roberts Garden Club plant sale is entirely nonprofit; it is run by volunteers with plant material donated from members, and non-member gardens. All sale proceeds are used for community and garden club projects.

A special thank you to Rose Momsen, Jean Barrington and Michelle Schwalback (Carson) for their generous support.

Thank you to all of the helper/volunteers, you know who you are.

Fran Rozyskie

Point Roberts

The Editor:

For those of you who may not know, the seniors association of Point Roberts has a lot to offer!

We are a terrific group of vibrant individuals who meet twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, at the community center for lunch, camaraderie, good banter, pool and snooker. We are also reviving the activities of Bridge and Bocce, too. Doors open at 10 a.m. when the pool table gets things rolling. Lunch is at noon and we close at 2 p.m.

Bocce will be held at 10:30 a.m. on dry Wednesdays and Fridays behind the community center. We plan to continue through Labor Day and if we get good enough, we might even challenge another group for a tournament! All skill levels and volunteers welcome.

Bridge is currently available (depending on the demand) on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Beginners welcome.

So, if you haven’t had the opportunity to join us for a delicious luncheon, do drop by. Have a coffee and tea and a sweet treat prior to lunch, meet some new people and greet neighbors and friends and enjoy a welcoming and positive environment.

The food is always great with quality preparation and for a bargain price of $6 is a suggested donation. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. And, every Friday in June, we will have a draw for a free lunch! Bon appetit!

We hope to see you soon!

Madeleine Anderson

Seniors Association of Point Roberts

The Editor:

Thank you for your coverage of our insanity. Thank you for the clear, thoughtful editorial, and for the thorough and cogent article in the last [issue] explaining it all. You had me at, “Because the stakes are so low.”

Liz Otwell

Point Roberts