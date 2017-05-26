Obituary: Richard Willard Allen

Richard Willard Allen

Richard Willard Allen, 71, of Point Roberts, Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 17 in his home. Born in Abiline, Kansas to George “Bud” Allen and Virginia Allen he lived his life across the United States with the majority of time spent in the place he called his home, Point Roberts.

Richard was an old soul who pursued his passions as if there was no tomorrow. Whether it was serving his country in the military as a Navy man (UDT), climbing through the Venezuelan jungles to ensure the safety of his friends skydiving off Angel Falls, sailing up and down the coast, panning for gold in California, creating amazing works of art with his hands, teaching his son, being an engineer and later captain on a yacht, welding like a boss, scuba diving, or just spinning wrenches fixing what needed fixing.

He would not want people mourning his death but rather celebrating the life he lived and the people’s lives he touched through the years. The paths he chose were the ones less traveled by, as Robert Frost stated in his poem, but more than not, he took the path that wasn’t even made yet.

His memories will live on through his sons, brothers, sister, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends across the world. He was loved by many and will be missed. This last path on this earth that he took was one he wasn’t afraid of and he analyzed it many times. He is now on his next journey and still saying “Boy Howdy.”

The family would like to invite everyone to come together and celebrate his life on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at Kiniski’s Reef, 1334 Gulf Road in Point Roberts.