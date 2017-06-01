Point Roberts voters will help decide county and district seats

As well as Point Roberts races, local voters will be casting their ballots on some county and district seats this year.

On January 1, sitting Whatcom County Council members were assigned to the new districts that voters previously approved. Point Roberts is now part of District 5. Formerly, it was part of District 3 and was represented by Barbara Brenner and Carl Weimer, neither of whom live in District 5. Barbara Brenner was assigned to represent District 5 and will do so until 2019. Weimer was assigned to District 3. In 2019, each position in Districts 4 and 5 will be up for election. Until then, local voters will only have the At Large, Position A to vote for; Bellingham residents Barry Buchanan and Mary Kay Robinson filed for the position.

The Port of Bellingham has District 1 and 2 up for election and each position has three candidates running. As Point Roberts is represented by Bobbie Briscoe, District 3, local voters will not vote in the primary election but will vote for the top two finishers in the general election.

Finally, sitting district director Joan Lotze is unopposed for the Blaine school district 3 position while incumbent Mike Dodd and challenger Laura McKinney are running for district 5; Point Roberts citizens vote for all Blaine school district director positions.