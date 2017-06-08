Whidbey Telecom solicits art for annual cover contest

The annual Whidbey Telecom directory cover contest is open and all artists are invited to send in their interpretation of this year’s theme, “People enjoying outdoor life.”

“Whidbey Telecom would like to encourage artists to submit their best works and express that the contest’s theme is open to broad interpretation,” they stated in the contest announcement. “They’re looking for all media and art styles that depict friends or family enjoying local activities or events. Entries can include landscape, figurative, abstract art, etc. All mediums are welcome. Watercolor, pencil and other illustrative forms are encouraged.”

The contest is open to all artists living in the Whidbey Telecom service area and at least 18 years old. The artwork needs to have been created after May 31, 2016. The deadline for entries to be received at the company’s offices in Freeland is 5 p.m. on July 21.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges including company management and members of the local art community. The winner will get a $500 prize and their artwork will be featured on the cover of approximately 15,000 phone books. The artist will retain all rights to their work.

For contest rules and entry forms visit whidbey.com/CoverContest or call the local office at 945-1122 for more information.