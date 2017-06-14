Park district soon to seek library bids

The Point Roberts Park and Recreation District is set to get rolling with the new library this summer, and the first step will be to put the project out to bid.

The district expects to publish a bid package in late June or early July for the reconstruction of the Julius Fire Hall on Gulf Road as the new home of the Point Roberts library.

“The parks district encourages all qualified building contractors in Point Roberts, across Whatcom County and beyond, to submit bids to carry out this exciting project,” said district commissioner Stephen Falk. This is the next step, he said. It is the “culmination of countless hours of community discussion, six years of fundraising, collaboration with our partners at the Whatcom County Library System and Friends of the Point Roberts Library, and the design work and good counsel of architect David King of Bellingham.”

“The park district looks forward to receiving numerous excellent proposals and to selecting the one that will fulfill all the requirements,” Falk said.

Interested building contractors may request the full bid package as soon as it is published. The deadline will be four weeks from the date the bid package is published.