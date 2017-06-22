Fire commission to review applications from commish hopefuls

Current fire commissioners are looking for eagerness and financial savvy in their choice of a replacement for recently resigned commissioner Stan Riffle.

“Personally I’m looking for someone with enthusiasm,” said commissioner Bill Meursing at a June 21 special meeting to discuss filling the vacancy. “I would like to see someone who is able to read a financial statement,” said commissioner Shannon Tomsen.

Riffle’s resignation for health reasons was announced at the regular fire district meeting, and the June 21 meeting set with the stated intention of appointing his successor. Since then commissioners have slowed the process down, and will be accepting applications for the position until July 10 at 5 p.m.

Interested applicants may drop two copies of a letter of intent and resume may be dropped off at the Benson Road fire station or emailed to chief Christopher Carleton at chief@wcfd5.com. The position is open to U.S. citizens over 18 years old who have lived on the Point for at least 30 days, have no felony convictions and have no contractual conflict of interest.

Commissioners will hold an executive session at their regular meeting July 12 to evaluate candidates for the position and reconvene in open session to appoint. The appointed commissioner will not have to go before the voters to have the appointment confirmed this fall, as the appointment will be made after filing week for the November election, according to the county auditor’s office. The appointment will stay in place until it is next on the ballot in 2019.