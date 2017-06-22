Kiniski’s Reef is throwing a ‘throwback’ party

Nick Kiniski is heading into his 30th year as owner of the Reef Tavern and is celebrating with a party taking us back to the ’80s.

On June 28, 1988, having left a career as a professional wrestler, Kiniski bought the Point Roberts waterfront tavern from Earl McNabb. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life and it was for sale. That’s what brought me here,” said Kiniski. “It was run down but it was a good business. It was busy.”

Those were the glory days of Point Roberts taverns, Kiniski said. “In December, I’d pour more beer than I do now in August. I had more gambling in one month than I do now all year.”

While beer and pull tab sales are a shadow of what they once were, Kiniski said he’s selling more food than ever and attracting a growing number of families. “The move to being all-ages was a good one. We’re a lot busier,” he said.

So on Saturday, June 24, it will be Retro ’80s Night at the Reef to celebrate the past and future of the iconic Point Roberts tavern. Come dress in your best disco finery and dance to your favorite ’80s hits. The DJ starts spinning the disks at 8 p.m.