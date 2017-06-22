The Point’s own Tiny Ted talks

Point Roberts residents will be taking the stage this Saturday to share their expertise and passion.

Sponsored by the Point Roberts library, the Tiny Ted Talks will feature three short presentations.

Judith Mann will present a synopsis of her recently published paper, “Follow the Salmon: 4,500 Years of Sacred Point Roberts – Tsawwassen History Explored Through Coast Salish Myths and Vibration Photography.”

Just in time for Independence Day, Kenneth Calder will share his knowledge of fireworks use and safety.

Local comic, musician and collector Lucy Williams will also speak.

The Tiny Ted Talks start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the Gulf Road community center.