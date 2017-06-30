Aranda recognized

1
June 30, 2017
Banner Bank teller Mariah Aranda has received a Banner’s Best award, recognizing her for providing exceptional customer service and surpassing her individual professional goals in 2016.

“Banner’s Best recipients exemplify our value proposition – connected, knowledgeable, responsive,” said Banner Bank president and CEO Mark Grescovich. “What truly sets them apart is how they constantly strive for a higher standard in all that they do.”

Less than 4 percent of all Banner Bank employees receive this award. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.

  1. Weeze July 1, 2017, 12:23 am

    Congrats mya!!! Keep up the good work!

    Reply

