Aranda recognized

Banner Bank teller Mariah Aranda has received a Banner’s Best award, recognizing her for providing exceptional customer service and surpassing her individual professional goals in 2016.

“Banner’s Best recipients exemplify our value proposition – connected, knowledgeable, responsive,” said Banner Bank president and CEO Mark Grescovich. “What truly sets them apart is how they constantly strive for a higher standard in all that they do.”

Less than 4 percent of all Banner Bank employees receive this award. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.