Senator Ericksen to speak at AGM

The Point Roberts Taxpayers’ Association will have their annual general meeting on the barge at the marina this year.

The event, as much a social as a business meeting, will also be an opportunity to share some face time with state senator Doug Ericksen.

The July 13 event starts at 5:30 p.m. with time to mingle and enjoy appetizers and beverages provided by the association. Ericksen will make his keynote speech at 6 p.m., followed by a short question and answer period. The business meeting will then follow with more time to socialize.

Non-members are welcome to attend but all in attendance are encouraged to join the association and “make your voice heard.” Annual dues are $10 and membership is open to all taxpayers and full-time residents.