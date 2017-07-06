Burn ban effective July 7

Due to dry conditions, the burn ban for residential and land clearing is on effective July 7 at 8 a.m. in all of unincorporated Whatcom County by order of deputy county fire marshal Mark Sniffen.

Recreational and camp fires will still be allowed under certain conditions. Fires must be of seasoned wood or charcoal only, and less than 3 feet across. Enclosures must be 16 inches high and made of steel or cement, or beach fires can be in a hole eight inches deep with a rock rim four inches high. Fires must be 25 feet from buildings or combustible material. Water and hand tools on hand, and fires must be attended until doused cold. Burning is not allowed when winds exceed 7 miles per hour.

Recreational fires require a permit which is for purchase at the Benson Road fire station. Cost is $5 for seven days or $20 per year.