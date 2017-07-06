PRTA annual general meeting coming July 13

The Point Roberts Taxpayers Association will have their annual general meeting on the barge at the marina this year.

The event is as much a social as a business meeting, and this year will be an opportunity to share some face time with state senator Doug Ericksen.

The July 13 event starts at 5:30 p.m. to allow time to mingle, enjoy a glass of wine and snack on some appetizers, followed by the business meeting. Ericksen will be making his keynote speech at 6:45 p.m., followed by a short question-and-answer period.

Non-members are welcome to attend but all in attendance are encouraged to join the association and “make your voice heard.” Annual dues are $10 and membership is open to all taxpayers and full-time residents.