Waterfront property slated for development

By Meg Olson

Twenty-five acres of high bank waterfront across from the golf course, locally known as Reno Ranch, are slated for development as up to 19 residential building lots, according to local developer Wayne Knowles.

Knowles, representing the owners of the Azure Coast project, said the property, zoned Resort Commercial could have been subdivided into fifty lots. At the July 11 meeting of the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC)

“I’ve been working with the developer and we’ve decided to put forward 19,” in their upcoming application to Whatcom County. The property is almost 40 percent wetlands, concentrated to the south, he added. The dug pond in the center of the property will also be retained “as an amenity,” Knowles said.

If the subdivision is approved the lots will be approximately 30,000 square feet with 70 to 80 feet of waterfront frontage and extend down to the shoreline. Each lot will have an individual septic system.

“I’ve always been concerned about this property,” Knowles said. “With a community septic system someone could possibly build 500 units, all condos.”

Unlike Knowles project the Cottages at Seabright Farm, this development will not have public access and amenities, because it doesn’t have to. “This is not in the transitional zone so there’s no obligation like there was at Seabright for public amenities like trails,” pointed out taxpayers’ association president Mark Robbins.

