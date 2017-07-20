Virginia Lester appointed to the fire commission

Fire commissioners Bill Meursing and Shannon Tomsen have appointed Virginia Lester to the fire commission to fill the seat left empty after Stan Riffle resigned due to health reasons last month. The appointment was made at the commission’s regular meeting on July 12.

Now retired, Lester was the Point Roberts Clinic’s first nurse practitioner and was responsible for setting up and opening the facility. She is not required to go before the voters to have the appointment confirmed this fall, as the appointment took place after the candidate filing week for November’s general election, according to the county auditor’s office. The term of appointment is until the 2019 November general election.