Kevin Douglas George Massey

January 31, 1962 – July 11, 2017

It is with overwhelming sadness and grief that we announce the passing of Kevin Douglas George Massey. He passed away on July 11 at the age of 55 surrounded by family. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Taunya, his two children Dustin (Megan) and Destiny (Mason), as well as his parents, Doug and June, his sisters Cheryl, Debbie, Kelly (Karl) and Candace, as well as aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, brothers in law and sisters in law, and many, many friends.

Kevin was born in B.C. in 1962, and spent more than 25 years working for the family business in Ladner, Massey’s Machine and Marine. He and his family moved to Point Roberts in 1994, where Kevin later started his portable welding business, Kevin’s Welding. He worked at the Breakers in the early ’90s, worked maintenance for Point Roberts Marina, and also assisted with the mowing of Baker field and volunteered his time to help with its upkeep. He enjoyed playing baseball on Wednesday nights in the summer.

One of his neighbors on Cedar Park Drive referred to him affectionately as “tthe Mayor of Cedar Park Drive.” He was always there to help anyone with just about anything, and he will be greatly missed by all of his neighbors, family and many, many friends.

There will be a celebration of life for Kevin on Saturday, July 29 at 3 p.m. at the Marina Club in Point Roberts (upstairs from the Compass Rose Restaurant). It will be a potluck and Taunya, Dustin and Destiny would greatly appreciate it if anyone would like to bring their favorite dish. Coffee and tea will be provided, and beer and wine will be available.

We all loved him so very, very much. We lost him way too soon, but we’ll always remember his smile, his hugs, and his laughter, and we’ll miss him every single day.