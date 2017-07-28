Church News August 2017

By Gina Gaudet

According to Nicolas Tesla, “If you wish to understand the Universe, think of energy, frequency and vibration.”

Everything is energy, all is vibration. Words are carried on radio frequencies around the world. Thoughts and feelings vibrate from our own consciousness to that of the listener when we simply open our mouths and ears. We have all been affected by the power of another’s words, whether inspired by speeches, hurt by invectives, uplifted by psalms or blessed by words of love.

The spoken word has the power to send frequencies of love, peace and wisdom into the surrounding atmosphere, changing the environment in which it vibrates. This is why monks and initiates of various spiritual disciplines chant, and why we are drawn into this experience when we hear these “en-chanting” sounds!

Beginning in July and continuing monthly through the end of the year, Rev. Bev Mar, an interdenominational minister, will be reading holy words from a Mahayana Sutra of Buddhist teachings. As she says, “It is said that just hearing a small portion of the sutra read aloud will bring peace and enlightenment to individuals, and countless other blessings.” The readings begin at 10:30 a.m. (about 20 minutes), followed a labyrinth walk. These events will occur on or around the 22nd of each month. (More on labyrinths next month; if you choose to just walk the labyrinth, that would begin at 11 a.m.)

In conclusion, a brief prayer for you. Meditate on these words, say them aloud as you feel led. Intonate, recite slowly, with feeling and meaning. Do they impact your consciousness? This is the power of the word. This prayer is from Mechthild of Magdeburg, a 13th century mystic:

Lord, you are my lover,

My longing, my flowing stream, my sun

And I am your reflection.

ednesdays, 10:30–11:30 a.m.: Knee Club. Join a like-minded group in stretching and strengthening your knees. Please contact Shirley Cannon for further details.

Monday, July 31 to Saturday, August 5: Annual Summer Music Camp. This year’s offering is “Rescue in the Night,” a bright and humorous retelling of the story of Daniel in the Lion’s Den. This camp is for children ages 7 to 12. Performance on Sunday morning, August 6, on the church lawn.

And yes, your children will learn songs, dance steps and simple dialogue in less than a week. You can contact our director, Natasha Neufeld, for more information: natashaneufeld@gmail.com.

All the musicians who perform in the Trinity Chamber Series donate their time and talents and all donations support the music programs here at Trinity, including our Summer Music Camp. Please encourage others you know to attend, they will be glad you did!

Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.: “Rescue in the Night” performance in lieu of regular service.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m.: Council meeting.

Sunday, Aug. 20 1–4 p.m.: Healing Touch with Gina Gaudet. Take a break from the daily rush and experience true, deep relaxation and peace. There is always a sign-up sheet at the church on the day of, or you can contact Gina directly at touchtoheal828@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 10:30–11:30 a.m.: Interfaith Minister, Bev Mar is starting a meditation time once a month, with a reading from a Buddhist Sutra. It is said that just hearing a small portion of the Sutra read aloud will bring peace and enlightenment to individuals, and countless other blessings. For more information, please contact Bev directly at pointtreasures@gmail.com.