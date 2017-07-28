Reno Ranch to be subdivided into 19 lots

By Meg Olson

Twenty-five acres of high-bank waterfront situated across Marine Drive from the golf course, locally known as Reno Ranch, are slated for development as up to 19 residential building lots, according to local developer Wayne Knowles.

Knowles, representing the owners of the Azure Coast project, speaking at the July 11 meeting of the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC), said the property, zoned resort commercial, could have been subdivided into 50 lots.

“I’ve been working with the developer and we’ve decided to put forward 19,” in an upcoming application to Whatcom County. The property is almost 40 percent wetlands, concentrated to the south, he added. A pond in the center of the property will be retained “as an amenity,” Knowles said.

If approved, the lots will be approximately 30,000 square feet with 70 to 80 feet of waterfront frontage extending down to the shoreline. Each lot will have an individual septic system.

“I’ve always been concerned about this property,” Knowles said. “With a community septic system, someone could possibly build 500 units, all condos.”

Unlike the Cottages at Seabright Farm, another project Knowles manages, this

development will not have public access and amenities, because it’s not required.

“This is not in the transitional zone so there’s no obligation like there was at Seabright for public amenities like trails,” pointed out taxpayers’ association president Mark Robbins.

The sale of the parcel for $3 million took place last November. The owners are a group of private investors from Vancouver and are independent of the golf course owner.

The parcel is the largest remaining piece of undeveloped waterfront property on the Point, zoned resort commercial with 1,950 lineal feet of waterfront.