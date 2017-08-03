Compass Rose hosts seafood festival

The Compass Rose restaurant at the Point Roberts Marina will be celebrating our local treasures with a Seafood Festival on Saturday, August 5.

“It will be more or less a one-day extension of the restaurant,” said organizer Whitney McElroy. The restaurant’s outdoor seating area will be extended and a special menu featuring local seafood will be offered: crab, clams, mussels, spot prawns, salmon, halibut and more. There will also be a beer and wine garden.

The entertainment begins at 3 p.m. with a talent show sponsored by Seabright Farms. Contestants can pre-register for the talent show at stars@pointrobertsmarina.com .

Following the talent show local chanteuse Shaune Ann will take to the stage with other guest performers until 10:30 p.m.

