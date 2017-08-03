Complete burn ban for Whatcom County

Smoke from B.C. wildfires is a visible reminder that dry, hot conditions mean a high fire danger.

In response to the conditions the Whatcom County fire marshal delared a ban on all outdoor burning as of August 2 and until further notice. This includes yard waste, land clearing and recreational fires.

Propane fire pits without solid wood burning material will still be allowed, along with propane and charcoal barbecues. “Care should be used in the disposal of any used charcoal and ashes. Charcoal and ash should be discarded of in a metal container and dowsed with water. The container should be kept 10 feet from any structures or trees for 72 hours,” the fire marshal’s office announced. Wood-burning fire pits or similar enclosures with grates are not considered barbecues and not allowed.

Violations of these burn restrictions can result in a minimum $250 fine. In addition, if you have an illegal fire that escapes or needs to be extinguished by the fire department, you may be held financially and criminally responsible.