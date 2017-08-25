Burn ban continues indefinitely

Continual news reports of B.C. wildfires are a reminder that dry, hot weather means a high fire danger is still a concern.

The Whatcom County Fire Marshal declared a ban on all outdoor burning on August 2 until further notice. It includes yard waste, land-clearing and recreational fires.

Propane-only fire pits are still allowed, along with propane and charcoal barbecues. Care should be used in the disposal of any used charcoal and ashes. Charcoal and ash should be placed in a metal container and dowsed with water. The container should be kept 10 feet from any structures or trees for 72 hours. Wood-burning fire pits or similar enclosures with grates are not considered barbecues and are not allowed.

Violations can result in a minimum $250 fine. In addition, if an illegal fire escapes or needs to be extinguished by the fire department, you may be held financially and criminally responsible.