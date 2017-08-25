Obituary: Gary (Bubba) Viner

Gary Thomas Viner

April 18, 1944 – August 22, 2017

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary (Bubba) on August 22.

Gary was born in Victoria, B.C. and grew up in Vancouver in the Dunbar area.

Gary leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Carole, and their two children, Jamie (Sherrilyn) and Judi (Tod), six grandchildren, Tyler, Elyse, Justin, Ryan, Robbie and Allie, sisters Donna (Brian) and Gayle (Bruce) along with many nieces and nephews.

Gary was a long time resident of Tsawwassen and Point Roberts and our family would like to thank all well wishers from both communities. Gary enjoyed golfing and fishing with all his family and friends who meant so much to him.

Our family would like to send a special thanks to St. Joseph’s cancer center and the Point Roberts Fire Department for all their care and compassion. We would like to thank Terry, Kelly, Maureen, David and Kristie in helping our Dad through this troubling time.

Gary truly cared about the people in his life and will never be forgotten.

He put up a brave and valiant fight and will always be in our hearts. We love you Bubba.

A celebration of life will be held September 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Reef Tavern in Point Roberts.