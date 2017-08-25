By Stefanie Donahue

If traversing through forested trails bordered by expansive views of the coast piques your interest, the fifth annual Run with the Chums 5K fun run and walk may be the event for you.

To kick off Whatcom Water Week, the Whatcom County Public Works Department is hosting the 5K and a kids 1K Smolt Spring for free at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16 at the BP highlands, located at 4900 Brown Road in Blaine. Registration is now open and the first 300 participants to sign up receive a free event T-shirt. Racers in the 1K race receive a ribbon.

The 5K loops through the highlands, which are located above the Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve and Point Whitehorn. Runners and walkers will have the chance to peruse watershed information exhibits, take in a variety of refreshments and take home a prize or two.

“The route explores forested trails, opening up coastal views and finishing through agricultural land to demonstrate the wide variety of resources we have here in Whatcom County,” read a statement from Whatcom County public works. “From mountains to sea, we all rely on clean, fresh water for drinking, productive farmland, healthy fisheries, outdoor recreation and safe shellfish harvesting. Let’s celebrate and get healthy in the process.”

The event is a part of Whatcom Water Week, an annual week-long event that’s hosted in appreciation of local water resources. This year, the week runs September 16 to 23 and bands together businesses, nonprofits and community groups for a series of events.

Chums of Terrell Creek, Whatcom Conservation District, Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Birch Bay Watershed and Aquatic Resources Management District and more will be at the event this year.

To register, visit chumsofterrellcreek.org. For questions, contact Aneka Sweeney at 360/526-2381 extension 103 or by email at asweeney@whatcomcd.org. Race day registration will be available.

“Water – it’s everybody’s business,” read a statement from Whatcom County

public works.

“Let’s celebrate it!”