Eclipse 2017

August 30, 2017

Photo by Carolyn Ristau

Eclipse viewing party held by the Point Roberts parks district on Monday, August 21, 2017

Shay McVickers, along with many others, enjoyed the eclipse party sponsored by the Point Roberts parks district and held at the community center on Monday, August 21.

Photo by Idelette McVickers
Photo by Judith Mann
Photo by Ramona Ramstead
Photo by Ramona Ramstead
Photo by Stephen Falk