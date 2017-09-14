Arthur Reber named new parks commissioner 1Home Page News, NewsSeptember 14, 2017 A+ A- Email Print Arthur Reber, running unopposed for Doug Shier’s seat as parks commissioner, was appointed to replace him following Shier’s sudden resignation on Monday, September 11. Posted by wpapb Like to share? Newer PostBanner Bank hosts food drive Older PostParks commissioners vote 4-1 for new library contractor, Shier resigns Noel MacDonald September 15, 2017, 12:40 am This story needs some further explanation. It’s 3 days after Doug Shier resigned from the parks commission. Somehow in those 3 days there was a call for nominations for a replacement commissioner and nobody other than Arthur Reber was put forward. And then the existing commissioner members named him as the replacement? This isn’t a comment on Mr Reber’s suitability. It just seems this isn’t proper process for a public board. Reply ↓ Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName * Email * Website Please enter an answer in digits:one × 2 =
