Arthur Reber named new parks commissioner

September 14, 2017
Arthur Reber, running unopposed for Doug Shier’s seat as parks commissioner, was appointed to replace him following Shier’s sudden resignation on Monday, September 11.

  1. Noel MacDonald September 15, 2017, 12:40 am

    This story needs some further explanation. It’s 3 days after Doug Shier resigned from the parks commission. Somehow in those 3 days there was a call for nominations for a replacement commissioner and nobody other than Arthur Reber was put forward. And then the existing commissioner members named him as the replacement?
    This isn’t a comment on Mr Reber’s suitability. It just seems this isn’t proper process for a public board.

