Banner Bank hosts food drive

By Meg Olson

For the month of September, Banner Bank is collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations at its Point Roberts branch. For every donation of at least a dollar, donors can write their name on a “sandwich” to hang on the wall. The food drive is timed to coincide with Hunger Action Month and the start of the school year. Donations will be given to a local food bank.

“We want to be sure everyone has the fuel they need to succeed,” read the bank’s press release.

The food items that are most needed include peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits, veggies and meats.