October 30 named Wackie Walkers Day

By Meg Olson

It’s official. October 30 is Wackie Walkers Day in Whatcom County.

On August 28, Whatcom County Executive Jack Louws signed the proclamation recognizing the 15 years that Wackie Walkers have been getting together, through rain or shine, to walk the Point.

“They have provided that healthy lifestyle in the community through group walking and exercise, and have instilled a desire in all participants to improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being,” reads the proclamation, recognizing 1,698 days of group walking.

Founded by six local seniors in 2002, the group has grown to over 65 members, with an average age of 73. In the last 15 years, the group estimates they have walked over 100,000 miles collectively. “We stopped counting when we passed 100,000,” said Joe Ferguson, one of the original members. The group meets every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. at Lighthouse Marine Park and on Thursdays at a different location, announced weekly on their website wackiewalkers.wordpress.com.