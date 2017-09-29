New owners take Compass Rose

By Meg Olson

With the managers of the restaurant taking over ownership, the Compass Rose Bar and Grill is looking for a new name.

“We’re thrilled to be taking over,” said restaurant manager Tracy Evans. Evans, executive chef Melissa Bray, chef Martha Bray and events planner Whitney McElroy formed a limited liability corporation, Marine Area 7 Investments LLC. Their corporation will become the official owner of the restaurant on December 16.

The partners see the restaurant as a family-friendly gathering place for the community and visitors, offering excellent meals at reasonable prices. “Come and enjoy the ambience and help us help the community,” Evans said.

The restaurant will be open five days a week over the winter, serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday with specials most evenings.

With a new 12-foot screen in their media room and a comprehensive sports package, the restaurant wants to be the place to watch all the games. There will be a special menu and discounted beer for Monday night football.

On Fridays they will be adding a “Flashback Friday” comfort food menu featuring old favorites. Saturday is prime rib night and Sundays will offer a steak special with free meals for kids. “We offer happy hour prices all day Sunday and Thursday, and on Thursdays all our burgers are $2 off,” Evans said.

An espresso machine will be added shortly so they can offer lattes and other frothy drinks.

The new owners see special events as a big part of keeping their restaurant lively. An Oktoberfest celebration, Halloween party and special dinners for U.S. and Canadian Thanksgivings are planned for this fall. Under the new business name, the partners are already looking to next summer’s events, catering and weddings. “We already have one lined up,” Evans said.

They are also planning to expand their patio to the San Juan dock with views over the marina channel, Evans said. With the flexibility that comes with being your own boss, Evans and Bray will be putting their heads together to come up with new menu options and new ways to serve their customers. “The heart and soul needs to be in it,” Evans said. “We’re going to be in it for the long run.”

An online contest to find the perfect name for the restaurant is on the Point Roberts Events Facebook page. The winning name entry will win dinner for four.

