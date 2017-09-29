Dogs, park-goers continue to coexist

By Meg Olson

The Point Roberts Park and Recreation District has been working with dog owners to make changes that would allow the off-leash dog program to coexist with other park users.

The dog area has been moved to the back of Baker Field to increase the buffer between the dog area and the primary school and playground. Temporary fencing has been added to discourage dogs from roaming onto neighboring properties. “It seems to be working,” parks commissioner Bennett Blaustein told fellow commissioners at their September 11 meeting.

Blaustein also reported that members of the fire department would be adopting a new trail to complete a loop around the property. “I want to see a new trail from our service road to the parking lot so walkers can enjoy a big loop,” he said.

Park commissioners also unanimously approved a proposal from Shant Tersakian, on behalf of the Point Roberts Emergency Preparedness (PREP) group, to locate a Community Emergency Response Team trailer on the property; the trailer will contain equipment and supplies for disaster relief and be located between the Puget Sound Energy storage area and skate park.

In return for the space, PREP members would agree to help maintain the area, Tersakian said. “I think it’s a great plan,” commission chair Linda Hughes said.

SaveSave