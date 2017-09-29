Invite your ‘hamster friends to visit

The ‘Tuesday Taxi’ is expanding its service zone to the Point so Bellingham residents can use the service to visit Point Roberts as well.

Reservations for the Whatcom Transportation Authority service, no matter which way you’re riding, need to be made the prior day before 5 p.m., and callers need to request a “zone ride” to or from Point Roberts. The ride costs $1 in either direction. The service previously allowed Point residents to visit Bellingham

for free on Tuesdays.

The new service leaves the Cordata Station in Bellingham at 7:30 a.m., arriving on the Point at approximately 9 a.m. Passengers picked up in Point Roberts leave at 9 a.m. and scheduled arrival in Bellingham is 10:30 a.m. In the afternoon, the service leaves Cordata Station at 3 p.m. and arrives back on the Point at approximately 4:30, when the bus turns around taking Bellingham bound passengers back south. To reserve a spot call 360/733-1144.